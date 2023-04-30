Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $160.78 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,540.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00305624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00534762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00409228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,117,622,364 coins and its circulating supply is 40,559,670,213 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

