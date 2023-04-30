Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,058,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 3,273,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $151,420,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
