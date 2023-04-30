Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NFLX opened at $329.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average of $313.33. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

