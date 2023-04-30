Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,655,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 5,596,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Netlist Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:NLST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,040,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.23. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Netlist

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

