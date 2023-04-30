Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

NTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 7,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.