New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,197,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 100,628 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMFC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $13.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

