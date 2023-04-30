New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYCB stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
