New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.