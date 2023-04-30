Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,340. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

