Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 514,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 468,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.