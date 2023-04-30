Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 675,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,359. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

