Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,026. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

