NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 213 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

