NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.9 %

NREF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,694. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.39 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 20,020.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 61,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

