NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $57.51 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.