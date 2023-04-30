NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $616,126.42 and approximately $109.56 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.49 or 0.99997159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01834882 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.