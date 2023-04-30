Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 13,646 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.82.

Equinix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $724.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.15 and a 200-day moving average of $673.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

