Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 28,250 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.