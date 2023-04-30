Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Building Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Building Fund stock remained flat at C$3,944.99 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5,095.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5,358.64. Nippon Building Fund has a 1-year low of C$3,944.99 and a 1-year high of C$3,944.99.
Nippon Building Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.