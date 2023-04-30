Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Building Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Building Fund stock remained flat at C$3,944.99 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5,095.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5,358.64. Nippon Building Fund has a 1-year low of C$3,944.99 and a 1-year high of C$3,944.99.

Nippon Building Fund Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

