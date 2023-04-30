Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,846.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

