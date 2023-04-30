Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,846.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.45.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Electric Glass (NPEGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.