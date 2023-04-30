Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

NOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,452,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

