North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $508.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Stories

