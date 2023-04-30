Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 136,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

