Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 17th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.45 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

