Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 16.9 %

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. 147,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

