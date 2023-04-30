Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.25-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 billion-$38.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.27. The company had a trading volume of 708,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.