Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $38,880. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 20,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,183. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.