Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NVO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

