Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 119,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,106. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.