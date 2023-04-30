Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.34. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

