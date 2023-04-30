Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 989,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $22.64.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.