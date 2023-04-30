OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OMNIQ Stock Up 3.7 %

OMQS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 39,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,141. The company has a market cap of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. OMNIQ has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of OMNIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OMNIQ in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.