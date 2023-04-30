Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

