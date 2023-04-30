Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
