ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY23 guidance at $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.02-$4.26 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OGS opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

