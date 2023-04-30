OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,299,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 75,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $174.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Recommended Stories

