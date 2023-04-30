OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

OMF opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $49.67.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

