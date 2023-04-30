Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.38. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

