Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

