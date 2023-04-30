Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

