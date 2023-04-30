Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $23.66 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

