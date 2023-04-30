Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,071.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,567.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

