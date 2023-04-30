Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

