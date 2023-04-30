Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Entegris worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

