Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

PODD opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $328.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

