Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,308 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

