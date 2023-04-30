Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 2.1 %

OPY stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $313.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $339,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

See Also

