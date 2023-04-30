Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Orbler has a market cap of $344.19 million and $73,666.18 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

