O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $36.50-$37.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $36.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $917.31. The company had a trading volume of 355,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $913.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

