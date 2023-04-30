Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 1.4 %

Origin Agritech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 8,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Origin Agritech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

