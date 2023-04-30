Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $5.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.0912 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

