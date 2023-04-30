Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $24.21. 430,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $41,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

